NEET PG Counselling: OPD Services Affected In 3 Centre-Run Hospitals For Third Consecutive Day

NEET Counselling 2021: OPD services affected in 3 centre-run hospitals for 3rd day

OPD services at the Centre-run RML, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals were affected for the third consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors continued their protest against the repeated postponement of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

A nationwide withdrawal from outpatient department services by resident doctors of many hospitals began on November 27, following a call given by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

In a tweet on Monday night, FORDA said, "Honouring the assurances of Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya Sir & following virtual meeting with State #RDAs, it has been decided that the agitation will not be escalated further as of now & we shall wait for a positive outcome till #Friday (3/12/21)".

"In case, there is no concrete measure taken by the MoHFW to address the grievances of resident doctors by Friday (3/12/2021), we will be forced to announce the withdrawal of all routine services in hospitals across the nation," it said in a statement attached with the tweet.

On Saturday, FORDA president had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the issue. "The protest saw massive participation of resident doctors across the nation. Subsequently, a meeting was held between Union health minister and FORDA president at the MoHFW, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

"The detailed discussion held in the meeting was put in front of representatives of resident doctors' associations (RDA) of various states in a virtual meeting... As per common consensus in the meeting with state RDA representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued," FORDA had said in a statement on Saturday.

"The medical fraternity stands united in this fight for justice," it had said. In another statement, FORDA had said that it received a communication from the health minister's office, stating that the "process of examining the pending issue of reservation policy will be completed by coming Wednesday (instead of four weeks) and the matter will be put up in the Supreme Court next week itself."

