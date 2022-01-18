NEET PG Counselling: MCC Releases Notice For Candidates Who Want To Change To Unreserved (UR) Categories

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling: Applicants can change their categories to UR

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has issued a notice for the candidates who now want to change their categories to Unreserved (UR) category. Once the category gets converted from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) to unreserved (UR), the applicant will be treated as a UR in all the remaining rounds of NEET counselling and they will not be able to change their categories back.

The MCC statement said: “As per the Counselling policy of MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, only the Central list of OBC-NCL is followed. It was at a later stage the candidates realised that they do not belong to OBC-NCL category of the Central OBC list.”

Hence, the MCC statement added, considering the said circumstances and as a one-time measure, “MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing ‘Reset Button’ option which may be availed by only those candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD to UR category for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling, 2021 and subsequent rounds by paying the requisite fee”.

“Candidates are advised to check their eligibility/qualification as UR i.e. 50th Percentile before converting their category to UR from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD,” it added.

Registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling started on January 12 at mcc.nic.in.