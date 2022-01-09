NEET PG Counselling 2021 From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Image credit: Shutterstock Mcc.nic.in NEET PG counselling 2021 date announced (representational)

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Date: The NEET PG counselling process will begin on January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today. Scheduled for October, 2021, the counselling process for admission to postgraduate medical courses was postponed twice due to a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the new OBC and EWS reservation policy announced by the central government and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The Supreme Court on December 7 pronounced the verdict in the reservation case, providing relief to resident doctors across the country, who protested over the delay in the counselling process.

As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota.

For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled for March, 2022.

“NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors,” Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

“This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates,” he added.

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।



इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

The counselling notification will be released on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release individual scorecards of the test today, January 9, at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for general category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category candidates, including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. For persons with disabilities, the cut off is 283.