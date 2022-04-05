NEET PG Counselling: Applicants Participating In Round 2 AIQ, State Quota Cannot Participate In Mop-Up Round

NEET PG Counselling applicants already participating in round 2 will not be eligible for mop-up round

Applicants who have already participated in the round 2 of all India quota or state counselling will not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round of counselling. “In line with the regulations which have been notified on 5 April 2018, students who have joined in round 2 of the state quota or round 2 of the AIQ shall not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round for All India Quota,” an official statement added.

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled the All India Quota (AQI) mop-up round counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admissions. The mop-up round counselling has been cancelled in order to "resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed holding of a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota in round two to participate in it.

The bench directed the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for the options.

The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.