NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Out; Allotment Result On January 10

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 1, 2023 4:56 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Out; Allotment Result On January 10
NEET PG counselling 2022
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round. MCC will conduct the NEET PG special stray vacancy round registration for the vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS seats of All India Quota, Central University, Central Institute, Deemed University and PG DNB from January 6 to January 8, 2023. Candidates will be allowed for choice-filling process between January 6 and January 8, while the choice locking window will be available from 5 pm to 11:59 pm on January 8, 2023.

Candidates are suggested to lock the choices after completing the choice-filling process. MCC will conduct the seat allotment process on January 9 by considering the choice filled by the candidates in the order of preference. The NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be published on January 10, 2023. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round need to report at the allotted college from January 10 to January 14, 2023.

MCC will forward the list of students in order of merit equalling to ten times the number of vacant seats to the Deemed Universities between January 10 to January 14, 2023. "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days," MCC said in a statement.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  1. NEET PG 2022 admit card
  2. NEET PG 2022 result
  3. NEET PG 2022 rank letter
  4. MBBS mark sheets
  5. MBBS degree certificate
  6. Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  7. Certificate of internship
  8. Valid photo ID proof
  9. Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by MCI or SMC
  10. Caste certificate (if any)
  11. Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  12. Disability certificate (if any)
