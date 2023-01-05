NEET PG special stray vacancy round registration will start tomorrow

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacany round registration will start tomorrow, January 6, 2023. Candidates can register for NEET PG special stray vacancy round on the official website – mcc.nic.in. The application window for vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS seats of All India Quota, Central University, Central Institute, Deemed University and PG DNB will be available from January 6 to January 8, 2023.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Suggested: NEET PG Free Mock Test. Start Now Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook Recommended: Use NEET PG College Predictor to check previous year MD/MS/DNB courses cut off for All India and State level seats Use Now

MCC is conducting the NEET PG special stray vacany round counselling to fill 2,244 PG seats and 62 MDS seats which remained vacant after the last round. Candidates will be allowed to fill in choices between January 6 and January 8, while the NEET PG choice locking window will be available from 5 pm to 11:59 pm on January 8, 2023. Aspirants have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the counselling.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result will be issued on January 10, 2023. Candidates selected in the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round need to report at the allotted college from January 10 to January 14, 2023.

Candidates registered on the MCC portal, but not holding a seat in the previous round of NEET PG counselling conducted by MCC or state quota, are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. Candidates who have already been allocated a seat in AIQ or state counselling are not eligible for the special stray vacancy round. Additionally, candidates who were allocated seats in the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds but failed to join the allotted seats are ineligible.