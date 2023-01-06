NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today

NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round will commence today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacany round today, January 6, 2023. The NEET PG special stray vacany round counselling is being held for all India Quota, Central university, Central Institutes, Deemed universities and PG DNB, 2244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma and PG DNB) seats and 62 MDS seats. Candidates need to apply for NEET PG special stray vacany round through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

There will be no fresh registration to be held in NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacany round. The pre registered candidates who are not holding any seat are eligible to participate. Aspirants are required to fill fresh choice for special stray vacancy round. MCC will not consider any choices filled in previous rounds. "All Registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a Refundable Security Deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in Special Stray Vacancy Round," MCC said in a statement.

In case a candidate do not join the seats allotted to them in NEET PG special stray vacancy round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 exam. Candidates who will be allotted seats in NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents from January 10 to January 14, 2023.

Candidates who were allotted a seat in AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round by MCC earlier but did not join the allotted seat are not eligible to apply for the special stray vacancy round.