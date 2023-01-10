NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result today, January 10, 2023. The official website-- mcc.nic.in will host the NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result by using their NEETPG roll number, password and security pin.

MCC is conducting the NEET PG special stray vacancy round counselling for all India Quota, Central university, Central Institutes, Deemed universities and PG DNB, 2244 PG (MD, MS, Diploma and PG DNB) seats and 62 MDS seats. Candidates who will get selected in the NEET PG special stray vacancy allotment result have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents from January 10 to January 14, 2023.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Special Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in Click on the 'PG Counselling' tab on the homepage On the next window click on the result link and insert login credentials Check and verify NEET PG special stray round allotment result Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

Candidates are required to approach the allotted medical college and institute after the declaration of NEET PG final result. Candidates should download the allotment letter from the MCC website. The MCC will prepare the special stray round allotment list on the basis of NEET merit, choices filed by the candidates and availability of seats.