NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round-2 Registration To Start Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG counselling round 2 registration starts today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration for the second phase of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling. Applicants can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the round-2 NEET PG counselling 2022 registration. The NEET PG 2022 registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till October 14. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between October 11 and October 14.

NEET PG 2022 counselling is held in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. Each round of NEET PG counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different. MCC has already issued the round 1 seat allotment letter for MD and MS seats.

The NEET PG merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Who Can Register For Round-2