  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here

MCC has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations today, October 10.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 6:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2: MCC Application For NRI Conversion Begins
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round-2 Registration To Start Today At Mcc.nic.in
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised Schedule Out
West Bengal WBMCC Withdraws NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Result; Choice-Filling Restarts Today
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule Released; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations today, October 10. Candidates who have not registered in NEET PG round 1 counselling can register for the second round of counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Aspirants may register for NEET PG round 2 counselling and pay the processing fee till October 14.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The NEET PG counselling second round choice filling and locking process will be held between October 11 and October 14, 2022. The NEET PG round 2 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 14 to 16, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on October 17 to 18, 2022. NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2022.

Also Read|| NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Resignation Facility Begins; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Dates

EventsDates
Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment dateOctober 10 to 14, 2022
Choice filling/lockingOctober 11 to 14, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesOctober 14 to 16, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentOctober 17 to 18, 2022
NEET PG round 2 seat allotment resultOctober 19, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningOctober 20 to 26, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the PG counselling tab
  3. Click on the Tound 2 Registration link
  4. Enter the required information and cross-check the details
  5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  6. Take a printout of the application form for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET PG NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Amends Guidelines; Colleges Can Directly Apply For Autonomous Status
UGC Amends Guidelines; Colleges Can Directly Apply For Autonomous Status
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Correction From October 13; Check Important Dates
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Correction From October 13; Check Important Dates
Mental Health Day 2022: Here Are Expert Tips To Tackle Anxiety In Students
Mental Health Day 2022: Here Are Expert Tips To Tackle Anxiety In Students
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2: MCC Application For NRI Conversion Begins
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2: MCC Application For NRI Conversion Begins
Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For Three Part-Time Self-Financed Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration For Three Part-Time Self-Financed Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................