NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here

NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations today, October 10. Candidates who have not registered in NEET PG round 1 counselling can register for the second round of counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Aspirants may register for NEET PG round 2 counselling and pay the processing fee till October 14.

The NEET PG counselling second round choice filling and locking process will be held between October 11 and October 14, 2022. The NEET PG round 2 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 14 to 16, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on October 17 to 18, 2022. NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Dates

Events Dates Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date October 10 to 14, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 11 to 14, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022 NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result October 19, 2022 Reporting/ Joining October 20 to 26, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register