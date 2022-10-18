  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the round 2 provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling today.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 4:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out; Raise Grievances By 12 Noon Tomorrow
Uttarakhand NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Document Verification Begins; List Of Documents Required
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For 50 Per Cent State Quota Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional result declared at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the round 2 provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling today, October 18. Aspirants can check and download the NEET PG counselling round 2 provisional result from the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Kilometres In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia
AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Kilometres In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia
Kerala Engineering Students Develop Electric Car; Win Award At International Competition
Kerala Engineering Students Develop Electric Car; Win Award At International Competition
Medical College With Courses In Tamil Planned: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor
Medical College With Courses In Tamil Planned: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
IIT Madras Gets National Intellectual Property Awards 2021, 2022
IIT Madras Gets National Intellectual Property Awards 2021, 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................