NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round-2: MCC Application For NRI Conversion Begins

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked the PG medical aspirants to send relevant documents to get themselves converted to Non-Resident Indian by tomorrow, October 11 (5 pm).

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 5:03 pm IST

MCC application begins to convert to NRI status
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has issued a notice for the candidates claiming NRI status. Candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI can submit their application to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com with supporting documents. Applicants to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round-2 of NEET PG counselling 2022 for admission to MD, MS, Diploma and MDS seats can mail between October 10 (5 pm) and October 11 (5 pm).

“Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time,” an MCC statement said.

Once the category gets converted from Indian to NRI, the MCC statement added, the applicant will be treated as NRI in all the remaining rounds of NEET PG counselling, Also after conversion to NRI quota, the candidates will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim minority quota, Jain minority quota or any other quota.

MCC NEET PG Counselling: Documents To Be Submitted In The Given Order

  • Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

  • Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

  • Duly notarized Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the above-mentioned court order

  • Embassy certificate of the sponsorer (certificate from the Consulate)

  • NEET PG score card of the candidate

