NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Result Out; Reporting Begins

NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 final result declared at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 final results today, October 19. Candidates can check NEET PG 2022 round 2 final result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. Candidates can access NEET PG counselling round 2 final results using the NEET PG roll number, password and the given security pin. Along with the round 2 counselling final seat allotment result, the MCC has also started the reporting process at allotted institutions.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates shortlisted in the NEET PG 2022 second round of counselling can confirm their joining by reporting at the allotted medical college and paying the college fee by October 26. Earlier on October 18, MCC released the NEET PG round 2 provisional result for PG/MDS counselling and urged candidates to submit grievances if any on the email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com by October 18, 7 PM.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the 'online registration for round 2' link Log in with NEET PG roll number, password and the given security pin The NEET PG 2022 round 2 final result will appear on the screen. Download and take the printout for future reference.

Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result

Candidates must have to carry the allotment letter downloaded from the MCC website, original documents and sel-attested photocopy of documents at the allotted centre for verification and seat confirmation. The NEET PG round 3 counselling registrations will be held between October 31 and November 4, 2022.