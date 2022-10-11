NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today; Guidelines For Candidates

NEET PG counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process today, October 11. The candidates registered for NEET PG counselling can fill in their choices online on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The round 2 choice filling window will be available till October 14 (11:55 pm).

The MCC has also activated the link for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 reset/unlock registration option. Eligible candidates can apply for PG counselling reset or unlock registration option till October 14 (10 am). Aspirants are suggested to fill choices in NEET PG round 2 counselling carefully as once the choices are locked it cannot be modified. One can fill in a total of 30-40 choices in their application form. While filling the choices, candidates should choose preferences in order of choice as the MCC will release the NEET PG seat allotment result on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Guidelines For Candidates