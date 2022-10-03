NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Resignation Facility Begins; Details Here

  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee has started the seat resignation facility for NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 3.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 9:18 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has started the seat resignation facility for NEET PG counselling 2022 today, October 3. The aspirants who have been allotted medical seats under NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment can resign the seats till October 10 (by 12 noon). The candidates who resign the seat on or before the due date will only be considered for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2022 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for round 2 of counselling.

The candidates are suggested to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college. If a candidate is failed to resign from the allotted seat within the given deadline then his/ her resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and the candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still and the rules of NEET PG round 2 counselling will be applicable. "In case candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC, any offline resignation/letter is not permissible," MCC said in a statement.

The MCC has further stated that in case a candidate gives consent for upgradation in NEET round 2 counselling and participates in the counselling process but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in second round and will have to retain the seat. In such a case rules of round 2 counselling will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in round 2. The resignation option will not be available if a candidate failed to upgrade in NEET PG round 2 counselling.

The NEET PG counselling round 2 registration and fee payment for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats will start from October 10 and will close on October 14, 2022. The choice filling and locking process will be held between October 11 and October 14, 2022. The NEET PG second round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 14 to 16, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on October 17 and 18. The NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 19, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling NEET 2022
