NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Here's How To Check

NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 seat allotment result today, September 30. The candidates who have registered in first phase of NEET PG counselling can check their allotment result on the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. As per the revised schedule released by the MCC, the NEET PG counselling round 1 seat processing, provisional allotment and final seat allotment result will be declared today.

Earlier on September 27, MCC released the NEET PG provisional seat allotment result for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS and DNB courses which was withdrawn on September 28. MCC stated in its notice that some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on the portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates while filling choices. NEET PG round 1 choice filling process was conducted again between September 28 to 30, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: New Dates

Events Dates Choice filling for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1

September 28 to 30, 2022 (upto 8 am) Choice locking process starts from September 29, 2022 (upto 3 pm)

NEET PG counselling round 1 seat processing September 30, 2022

NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result

September 30, 2022

NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 final result

September 30, 2022 Reporting for round 1 October 1 to October 7, 2022 (upto 5 pm)

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Check