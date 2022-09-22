  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Details Here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 registrations will close tomorrow, September 23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 10:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 registration last date September 23

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 registrations will close tomorrow, September 23. Aspirants can apply for NEET PG round one registration process on the official website- mcc.nic.in by 12 noon. The candidates can pay the registration fee till 8 pm, tomorrow. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET PG counselling registration for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS and PG DNB seats. The choice filling and locking process will close on September 25, 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Medical aspirants should ensure that all the information filled during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct and factual. MCC will not entertain any request for change in the information provided by the candidates. The NEET PG first round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from September 23 to 24, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 26 and 27. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2022.

Also Read|| NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates

EventsDates
NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee paymentSeptember 15 to 23, 2022
Choice filling/lockingSeptember 20 to 25, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesSeptember 23 to 24, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentSeptember 26-27, 2022
NEET PG round 1 seat allotment resultSeptember 28, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningSeptember 29 to October 4, 2022

Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Register

  1. Go to official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the PG counselling registration tab
  3. Enter the required information and register
  4. Now re-login and fill the application form
  5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  6. Take a printout of the application form.
Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Himachal Pradesh Government Approves Early Childhood Care Scheme Under National Education Policy
Himachal Pradesh Government Approves Early Childhood Care Scheme Under National Education Policy
WorldSkills Competition 2022: 58 Indian Candidates To Showcase Skills In 52 Trades Across 15 Countries
WorldSkills Competition 2022: 58 Indian Candidates To Showcase Skills In 52 Trades Across 15 Countries
AP EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
IIM Lucknow Begins Registration For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance
IIM Lucknow Begins Registration For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance
Aligarh Shuts Schools Till Saturday Due To Heavy Rains
Aligarh Shuts Schools Till Saturday Due To Heavy Rains
.......................... Advertisement ..........................