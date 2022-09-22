NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Details Here
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 registrations will close tomorrow, September 23.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 round 1 registrations will close tomorrow, September 23. Aspirants can apply for NEET PG round one registration process on the official website- mcc.nic.in by 12 noon. The candidates can pay the registration fee till 8 pm, tomorrow. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET PG counselling registration for 50 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS and PG DNB seats. The choice filling and locking process will close on September 25, 2022.
Medical aspirants should ensure that all the information filled during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct and factual. MCC will not entertain any request for change in the information provided by the candidates. The NEET PG first round counselling verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from September 23 to 24, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 26 and 27. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2022.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment
|September 15 to 23, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|September 20 to 25, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|September 23 to 24, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|September 26-27, 2022
|NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result
|September 28, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|September 29 to October 4, 2022
Direct Link: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Register
- Go to official website- mcc.nic.in
- Click on the PG counselling registration tab
- Enter the required information and register
- Now re-login and fill the application form
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form.