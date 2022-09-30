NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock The NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling provisional result is declared today, September 30.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 1 counselling provisional result today, September 30, 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG counselling provisional result through the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

The MCC in the official notice stated, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”.

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Provisional Result Direct Link

The NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling provisional result is only suggestive and subject to change. Candidates need to visit the allocated institute only after the declaration of the final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: Steps To Check