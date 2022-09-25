NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Last Date Today, Direct Link

NEET PG counselling 2022 choice filling, locking process ends today

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 choice filling will be closed today, September 25. The candidates who have completed the registrations for NEET PG counselling can fill the choice on the official website- mcc.nic.in till 11:55 pm. The last chance to complete the choice locking process will be held from 3 pm to 11:55 pm, today.

Aspirants can also edit or modify their choices by logging in to their account using NEET PG roll number and password. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the seat allotment process on September 26-27, 2022. The NEET PG counselling round one seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

Candidates should fill the choices carefully as once the choices are locked it cannot be modified. A total of 30-40 choices can be filled by the candidates during the choice filling process. NEET PG aspirants are suggested to fill the choices in the order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by them.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling: Direct Link

Moreover, it is necessary for a candidate to lock the choices and get a print of the submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice during the choice locking period, the preference will be automatically locked and they will not be allowed to modify it. Fresh choice filling will be available in NEET PG counselling round 1 and 2 and in mop-up round counselling.