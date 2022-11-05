  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The choice filling and locking process will be held from 3 PM to 11:55 PM today. The candidates should note that they will not be provided with options for editing the choices once they are locked

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 11:35 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round One Allotment Result Out At Kea.kar.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Assam NEET PG 2022 Round Two Selection List Out, Check At Dme.assam.gov.in
CEE Kerala Issues NEET PG 2022 Round Two Provisional Allotment List
MCC Issues NEET PG 2022 Revised State Counselling Schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling result will be released on November 9
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration for the mop-up round today, November 5. The candidates can apply for mop-up round on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The last date for choice filling and locking is also today, candidates can submit their choices on the official website.

The choice filling and locking process will be held from 3 PM to 11:55 PM today. The candidates should note that they will not be provided with options for editing the choices once they are locked. The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling result will be released on November 9.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link
  3. Enter application process details
  4. Pay the application fee
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download NEET PG 2022 application process and take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to commence on October 31, but it was rescheduled to November 1 due to offline admission process in Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions. For details on NEET PG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
neet pg counseling NEET PG Allotment Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS Will Also Be Taught In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Medical Education Minister
MBBS Will Also Be Taught In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Medical Education Minister
All Languages Given Importance In NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan At 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'
All Languages Given Importance In NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan At 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Commence Mid-Entry Registration From Today
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Commence Mid-Entry Registration From Today
Schools In Haryana To Be Shut Today In View Of CET Exams
Schools In Haryana To Be Shut Today In View Of CET Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................