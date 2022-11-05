NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling result will be released on November 9

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration for the mop-up round today, November 5. The candidates can apply for mop-up round on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The last date for choice filling and locking is also today, candidates can submit their choices on the official website.

The choice filling and locking process will be held from 3 PM to 11:55 PM today. The candidates should note that they will not be provided with options for editing the choices once they are locked. The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling result will be released on November 9.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration link Enter application process details Pay the application fee Click on submit Download NEET PG 2022 application process and take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to commence on October 31, but it was rescheduled to November 1 due to offline admission process in Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions. For details on NEET PG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.