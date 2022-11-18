NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

NEET PG 2022 Mop Up Round Provisional Result Declared

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round result today, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the NEET PG mop-up round result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections against the mop-up round provisional result through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com till November 19 (10 am).

MCC will declare the NEET PG mop-up round final result after considering the grievances received against the provisional result. "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2022 (for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS upto 10 am on November 19, 2022, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’," MCC said in a statement.

The MCC has prepared the mop-up round provisional result on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of seats. To check and download the NEET PG mop-up round provisional result, candidates need to log in with their NEET PG roll number, password and security pin. MCC has advised the candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the NEET PG 2022 final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2022 can report at the allotted college along with the allotment letter and documents within the stipulated timeline. The revised reporting schedule for mop-up round counselling will be notified by the MCC soon on its website.