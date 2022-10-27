  • Home
MCC has released a notice for NEET PG candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to NRI. Candidates can change their nationality from October 27 to October 29.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 7:33 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality
MCC issues notice allowing change of nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice allowing the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates to change their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidate can change their nationality till October 29 (10 am).

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The MCC notice reads: “ Candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 05:00 PM of 27th October, 2022 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 29th October, 2022 (Saturday). All such candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time”.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration process will be from October 31 to November 4. And candidates can complete the choice-filling process from November 1 to November 5. As per the schedule, the result will be declared on November 9, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required For Change Of Nationality

  1. Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (passport, visa of the sponsorer).
  2. Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders.
  3. Duly notarized affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the court order.
  4. Embassy certificate of the sponsorer (certificate from the consulate)
  5. NEET scorecard of the candidate.
  6. Family tree notarized by tehsildar.
