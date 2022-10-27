NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality
MCC has released a notice for NEET PG candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to NRI. Candidates can change their nationality from October 27 to October 29.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice allowing the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates to change their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round. Candidate can change their nationality till October 29 (10 am).
The MCC notice reads: “ Candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 05:00 PM of 27th October, 2022 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 29th October, 2022 (Saturday). All such candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time”.
The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration process will be from October 31 to November 4. And candidates can complete the choice-filling process from November 1 to November 5. As per the schedule, the result will be declared on November 9, 2022.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required For Change Of Nationality
- Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (passport, visa of the sponsorer).
- Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders.
- Duly notarized affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the court order.
- Embassy certificate of the sponsorer (certificate from the consulate)
- NEET scorecard of the candidate.
- Family tree notarized by tehsildar.