  NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow

Candidates can reset registration till 7 am tomorrow, while new registration can be done till 8 am.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 7:10 pm IST

NEET PG mop-up round dates revised.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued a notice today regarding the extension of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round schedule. As per the MCC notice, candidates can do new registration, reset registration, pay the registration fee and complete the choice locking process till tomorrow, November 5, 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round revised schedule is available on the official website– mcc.nic.in. The MCC notice reads: “In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the Schedule for Mop-up Round of PG Counselling.”

Candidates can reset registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round till 7 am on November 5. While new registration for candidates can be done by 8 am tomorrow. The registration fee can be paid by the candidates till 10 am. The choice-locking process is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Revised Dates

Events

Dates

Reset Registration

November 5, 2022 (up to 7 am)

New Registration

November 5, 2022 (up to 8 am)

Payment of Registration Fee

November 5, 2022 (up to 10 am)

Choice Locking

November 5, 2022 (3 pm to 11:55 pm)

