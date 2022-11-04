NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC Extends Registration, Choice Locking Till Tomorrow

NEET PG mop-up round dates revised.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued a notice today regarding the extension of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round schedule. As per the MCC notice, candidates can do new registration, reset registration, pay the registration fee and complete the choice locking process till tomorrow, November 5, 2022.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round revised schedule is available on the official website– mcc.nic.in. The MCC notice reads: “In reference to many requests being received from candidates, MCC of DGHS has extended the Schedule for Mop-up Round of PG Counselling.”

Candidates can reset registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round till 7 am on November 5. While new registration for candidates can be done by 8 am tomorrow. The registration fee can be paid by the candidates till 10 am. The choice-locking process is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Revised Dates