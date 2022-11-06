  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Documents Verification Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9

MCC will close the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round verification today, November 6. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on November 9.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 6, 2022 5:48 pm IST

NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round verification last date

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round verification today, November 6. The processing of mop-up round seat allotment will be held between November and 8, 2022. Candidates who have registered for NEET PG mop-up round counselling can appear for document verification through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

MCC has conducted the NEET PG mop-up round counselling registration between November 1 and November 5. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on November 9, 2022. Candidates selected in the mop-up round will have to report at the allotted Medical or Dental colleges from November 10 to November 14, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Birth certificate

  • MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

  • NEET PG 2022 admit card

  • NEET PG 2021 result letter

  • Internship completion certificate

  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

  • Valid ID proof (PAN card/driving licence/voter ID/passport/aadhar card)

  • Disability certificate (if any)

  • Caste certificate (if any)

  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

The MCC will conduct the NEET PG counselling 2022 for AIQ stray vacancy from November 15. The seat allotment process for stray round vacancy will be conducted on the basis of choices exercised by candidates in NEET PG mop-up round counselling. As per the official statement, the reservation policy of the Central Government for AIQ seats is 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27 per cent for Other Backward Caste (OBC)- non-creamy layer, 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and five per cent for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

