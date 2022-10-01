NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final Result Of Round-1 Out; Allotment Letter Today

NEET PG counselling 2022 latest news: Allotment letter today, reporting from 12 noon

The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the result of round-1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG). MCC has updated the MD, MS NEET PG round-1 seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. MCC will issue the round 1 seat allotment letter for MD and MS seats at 11 am today, October 1 and reporting will start from 12 noon. The NEET PG provisional result was announced on September 30 again after withdrawing the provisional NEET PG seat allotment result issued on September 28.

“Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and Reporting will start from 12 noon of 01.10.2022,” a statement on the MCC website said.

Candidates shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will have to report for admission at the medical colleges.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report to the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, an MCC statement said.

NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. Each round of NEET PG counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different.