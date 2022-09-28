NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result; Choice Filling Starts Again

  • Home
MCC has withdrawn the provisional allotment result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 today

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 5:09 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the provisional allotment result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 today, September 28. MCC has announced to open the choice filling for NEET PG counselling again and will issue the fresh result for round 1 counselling. Earlier on September 27, MCC declared the NEET PG counselling provisional seat allotment result for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS and DNB courses on its official website- mcc.nic.in.

"All candidates participating in NEET PG counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the provisional result for round 1 of PG counselling which was uploaded yesterday on September 27, 2022, is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on the portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during NEET PG counselling 2022 choice filling, even though their seats were included in the seat matrix of round 1 and were available for choice filling," MCC said in a statement.

"Keeping in view the larger public interest, the competent authority has decided to open the NEET PG choice filling again and issue a fresh result for round 1 as per the following schedule," it added. MCC has further stated in its notification that the candidates who want to make changes in their choices can unfreeze their choices after giving ‘Consent’ on MCC portal. However, the candidates who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices for the seat allotment process.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: New Dates

EventsDates
Choice filling for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1
September 28 to 30, 2022 (upto 8 am)
Choice locking process starts fromSeptember 29, 2022 (upto 3 pm)
NEET PG counselling round 1 seat processingSeptember 30, 2022
NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result
September 30, 2022
NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 final result
September 30, 2022
Reporting for round 1October 1 to October 7, 2022 (upto 5 pm)
