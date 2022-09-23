NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix; Details Here

NEET PG counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the details on seats removed from the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. Medical aspirants can check the details on PG seats withdrawn from the NEET PG round 1 counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Earlier the MCC announced the name of two institutes Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad that removed the seats from the seat matrix of round 1 of NEET PG Counselling. Now the MCC has issued the second list including the institutes name, programme name, category-wise seat details and reasons for the removal of the seat.

As per an MCC statement, the seats have been withdrawn from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, and Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana. Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health has stated the reason as per the letter issued from the institute to withdraw the MD (Psychiatry) seat. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital has stated 'approval received for MD (Anaesthesiology)' as a reason to remove NBEMS Diploma (Anaesthesiology) seat. Government Medical College Suryapet has stated 'seat added erroneously by the institute,' reason for removing MD (Physiology) seat.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of PG Seats Withdrawal By MCC

Name Of Medical College Institute Code Programme Category-Wise Seats Reason Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam 700288 MD (Psychiatry) UR- 2 OBCC- 1 SC- 1 EWS- 1 Removed as per Letter No. LGB/Estt/1587/Vol -8/5729 from the Institute Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi 701595 NBEMS Diploma (Anaesthesiology) SC- 1 ST- 1 OBC- 1 EWS- 1 Approval received for MD (Anaesthesiology) Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana 701716 MD (Physiology) UR- 1 Seat added erroneously by the institute

The NEET PG first round counselling registration was concluded on September 23 (12 noon). The choice filling, locking process will conclude on September 20. The verification process will be held from September 23 to 24 and processing verification will be conducted on September 26 and 27. NEET PG round one allotment result will be announced on September 28.