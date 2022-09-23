  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the details on seats removed from the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 10:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Apply By September 25
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix; Details Here
NEET PG counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the details on seats removed from the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix. Medical aspirants can check the details on PG seats withdrawn from the NEET PG round 1 counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Earlier the MCC announced the name of two institutes Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad that removed the seats from the seat matrix of round 1 of NEET PG Counselling. Now the MCC has issued the second list including the institutes name, programme name, category-wise seat details and reasons for the removal of the seat.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

As per an MCC statement, the seats have been withdrawn from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, and Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana. Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health has stated the reason as per the letter issued from the institute to withdraw the MD (Psychiatry) seat. The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital has stated 'approval received for MD (Anaesthesiology)' as a reason to remove NBEMS Diploma (Anaesthesiology) seat. Government Medical College Suryapet has stated 'seat added erroneously by the institute,' reason for removing MD (Physiology) seat.

Also Read|| NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix

NEET PG Counselling 2022: List Of PG Seats Withdrawal By MCC

Name Of Medical College

Institute Code

Programme

Category-Wise Seats

Reason

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam

700288

MD (Psychiatry)

UR- 2

OBCC- 1

SC- 1

EWS- 1

Removed as per Letter No. LGB/Estt/1587/Vol -8/5729 from the Institute

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi

701595

NBEMS Diploma (Anaesthesiology)

SC- 1

ST- 1

OBC- 1

EWS- 1

Approval received for MD (Anaesthesiology)

Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana701716 MD (Physiology)UR- 1Seat added erroneously by the institute

The NEET PG first round counselling registration was concluded on September 23 (12 noon). The choice filling, locking process will conclude on September 20. The verification process will be held from September 23 to 24 and processing verification will be conducted on September 26 and 27. NEET PG round one allotment result will be announced on September 28.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 30
IGNOU MBA Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 30
KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Tells KEA To Follow Technical Committee Suggestion On CET Rankings
KCET 2022: Karnataka High Court Tells KEA To Follow Technical Committee Suggestion On CET Rankings
AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Certificate Verification Begins; Details Here
AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Certificate Verification Begins; Details Here
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Delhi NCR Rains: Gurugram Orders Schools To Remain Shut
Delhi NCR Rains: Gurugram Orders Schools To Remain Shut
.......................... Advertisement ..........................