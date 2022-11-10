NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws 3 Seats From Mop-Up Round Counselling; Details Here

MCC remove/add seats in NEET PG mop-up round counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn three seats from the seat matrix of NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2022. As per the MCC release, the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh (Institute Code - 700362) has withdrawn one All India Quota (AIQ) seat each of Unreserved (UR) category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in MD Physiology programme.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here Don't Miss: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Browse: Quick Guide to NEET PG Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook



The MCC has also withdrawn one DNB quota seat of UR category from the NBEMS Diploma Ophthalmology programme offered by Giridhar Eye Institute, Ernakulam (Institute Code - 700855). "The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before the allotment process of NEET PG mop-up round," MCC said.

Also Read|| MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling, Locking Today At Mcc.nic.in

Apart from this, MCC has also added several seats in the seat matrix of NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2022. MCC has added one AIQ seat each under UR, OBC and EWS quota for MD Forensic Medicine in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh (Institute Code - 700362). Moreover, one seat has been added under Management/ Paid Seats Quota for MS (General Surgery) programme in Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital (Institute Code - 700546).

The MCC has further announced to extend the last date for NEET PG mop-up round registration and choice-filling. Eligible candidates can now complete their registrations and choice-filling till November 13, 2022. An MCC statement reads, "In view of the pending decision of Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended."