NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

MCC NEET PG Counselling round 1 result tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling tomorrow, September 28. Applicants registered during the first phase of NEET PG counselling between September 15 and September 23 can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. MCC will issue the round 1 seat allotment result of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment can report for admission at the medical colleges. The reporting at colleges has been scheduled between September 29 and October 4.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The NEET PG round 1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates, as per an MCC statement on NEET PG counselling, willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, the MCC statement added.

Each round of NEET PG counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different. Once any round starts, the rules of that round will apply to all the candidates even if they were allotted in the previous rounds of counselling, MCC said. The rules of round 1 will only apply to rules of round 1. Once round 2 begins, the rules of Round 2 will apply and the rules of round 1 will not apply. In the same manner, the rules of Mop-Up round will apply in Mop-up round and the rules of Stray Vacancy round will apply on stray vacancy round, it added.