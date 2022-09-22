  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1, MCC statement added.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 1:37 pm IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix
MCC removes seats from round 1 NEET PG counselling 2022
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has removed a few seats from the seat matrix of NEET PG counselling round 1. The seats have been removed from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad. While one each seat from unreserved and Scheduled Caste has been removed from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, one each seat from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe seats has been removed.

As per an MCC statement, the withdrawn seats from Gandhi Medical College are from MD Radiotherapy and Radio Oncology (RADT) programme and the reason to withdraw the seat, MCC says, “Recognition not received from NMC”.

While the two seats at MD (Emergency and Critical Care)/ MD (Emergency Medicine) at BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad, have been removed as they were erroneously added, NMC said.

The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1, MCC statement added.

The registration and payment for round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling is underway. While the payment for NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 will end tomorrow, September 23, the choice locking facility will remain active till September 25.

