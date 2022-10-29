NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Admitted Candidates In Round 1, 2 Of AIQ Seats

List of candidates admitted in NEET PG Counselling round 1 and round 2 released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates admitted in round 1 and round 2 of NEET PG counselling 2022. The list of candidates joined in round 1 and round 2 of All India Quota, Deemed and Central Universities in MD, MS, Diploma and PG DNB courses is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. According to the data shared by the MCC, a total of 13,797 candidates have been admitted in round 1 and round 2 of NEET PG counselling 2022.

Earlier, MCC asked colleges who have provided offline admission letters in round 2 or NEET PG counselling 2022 and have not updated the admission allotted on intra MCC portal. Such colleges had been instructed to report to the counselling committee with the list of candidates by 6 pm today, October 29. Candidates who have confirmed their admission in NEET PG round 2 counselling are not eligible to resign from their seat and candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of counselling.

An MCC statement issued in this regard said: "It is to be noted that candidates who join their seats of round 2 allotted by MCC of DGHS will not be able to resign from their seat and candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of counselling in compliance with the directions of Supreme Court of India."

Candidates who have not yet confirmed their admission in NEET PG counselling round 1 and round 2 are eligible to appear for mop-up round counselling registration. The MCC will start the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration on October 31. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the third round, or mop-u round counselling on the official website-- mcc.nic.in till November 4. NEET PG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on November 9, 2022.