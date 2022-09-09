NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Counselling Guidelines, Advisory For Medical Aspirants

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Guidelines

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important advisory for the candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. The MCC has issued the NEET PG counselling guidelines and advisory on its official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC's advisory, the eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and the choices filled by them through the official website. MCC will not allot seats to candidates on nomination basis.

All those candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download provisional allotment letters from MCC website and report at the allotted colleges for admission. "Candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats," MCC said in a statement.

"Candidates should be cautious of fake agents and are advised to perform all activities related to registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same. The password created for registration should not be shared with anyone. MCC does not host any website other than mcc.nic.in. Candidates should beware of fake websites," it added.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Change Nationality To NRI

MCC has also issued notice for candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling for MD, MS, Diploma and MDS seats. The candidates are required to send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com through e-mail as per the directions/orders of the Supreme Court.

Candidates are required to send all attached documents in single mail between September 10 and September 13, 2022. MCC will not consider any e-mail received before and after the stipulated time. Candidates send all attached documents in single mail only within the stipulated time. Candidates are further advised to keep in touch with MCC website- mcc.nic.in for related updates.