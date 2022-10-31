NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice To Put On Hold Mop-Up Round Registration

The Medical Council Committee has issued a notice to put on hold the registration process for the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice today stating to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration process. The decision has been made as many Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions have taken offline admission of candidates.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The MCC also stated that it will not consider the admission process of the institutes which has not been generated through the MCC portal and will be regarded as "Null and Void". The admission to the PG DNB institutes if not reported online, the seats will automatically appear in the mop-up round seat matrix processing.

The MCC notice states, "This is in reference to Registration for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to start from today i.e 31.10.2022. However, many PG DNB institutes (List enclosed below) have taken offline admission of candidates for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022. All such offline admissions which have not been generated through MCC portal will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will automatically come in the seat matrix of Mop Up Round for seat processing if not reported online.

"In view of the above, the Registration for Mop Up Round of PG Counseling 2022 will commence in due course of time. The Registration module for Mop Up Round has been kept on hold to facilitate the institutes to submit details of admissions taken offline on the portal. Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website for latest updates", it added.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration was about to begin today, October 31. Candidates who were not allotted seats in NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 and round 2 will be able to submit their registrations in the mop-up round.

The PG DNB institutes which have taken offline admission of candidates for NEET PG counselling round 2 are Surya Mother and Child Care Jaipur Pvt Ltd, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Civil Hospital Shillong, Dhayal Hospital and Research Centre, Rajasthan; Fehmicare Hospital, Bharat Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled Hospital (BIRRD), Mental Health Centre, Bhavsinhji and Maharani Rupaliba General Hospital, SunShine Hospital, Surya Mother and Child Care Jaipur Pvt Ltd, Government Medical College and Hospital, Government District General Hospital, Rajkiya Medical College, Jalaun and Shanti Mukund Hospital.



