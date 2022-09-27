NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 MD, MS PG Provisional Allotment Result; Direct Link

NEET PG Counselling 2022 seat allotment result

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. The NEET PG counselling provisional seat allotment result for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS and DNB courses is now available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check their NEET PG counselling seat allotment result on the website and report any discrepancy in the result immediately to MCC. The last date to submit grievances is September 28 by 11 am.

In case candidates found any discrepancy in the NEET PG counselling provisional seat allotment result, s/he can submit it to MCC of DGHS by mailing to mccresultquery@gmail.com. "The candidate are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," reads the official statement.

"The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final seat allotment result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added. The NEET PG counselling round one seat allotment result will be declared on September 28. The candidates can report at allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4, 2022. The NEET PG round 1 provisional merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the NEET PG counselling registration. The MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2022 counselling in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.