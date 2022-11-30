NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today

NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round result today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG stray vacancy round result today, November 30. The MCC NEET PG stray vacancy round provisional result was declared on Tuesday, November 29. PG medical aspirants who applied for the NEET PG stray vacancy round will be able to download and access the stray vacancy seat allotment result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. To download the NEET PG stray round allotment result, candidates will have to use NEET roll number and password.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized guidance Join Now

MCC has added more seats in the NEET PG Stray vacancy round at VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital have added four IP quota seats and Lady Hardinge Medical College has added a seat under the Delhi University quota.

Candidates shortlisted in the stray vacancy round will have to report within the stipulated dates to get their seats confirmed.

The candidates have been advised to approach the allotted medical college and institute after the declaration of NEET PG final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. The MCC will prepare the merit list on the basis of NEET merit, choices filed by the candidates and availability of seats.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Stray Vacancy Allotment Result