NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today

The mcc.nic.in will host the NEET PG stray vacancy round today. To download the NEET PG stray round allotment result, candidates will have to use NEET roll number and password.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 9:47 am IST

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today
NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy round result today
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG stray vacancy round result today, November 30. The MCC NEET PG stray vacancy round provisional result was declared on Tuesday, November 29. PG medical aspirants who applied for the NEET PG stray vacancy round will be able to download and access the stray vacancy seat allotment result on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. To download the NEET PG stray round allotment result, candidates will have to use NEET roll number and password.

MCC has added more seats in the NEET PG Stray vacancy round at VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College. VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital have added four IP quota seats and Lady Hardinge Medical College has added a seat under the Delhi University quota.

Candidates shortlisted in the stray vacancy round will have to report within the stipulated dates to get their seats confirmed.

The candidates have been advised to approach the allotted medical college and institute after the declaration of NEET PG final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. The MCC will prepare the merit list on the basis of NEET merit, choices filed by the candidates and availability of seats.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Check Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

  1. Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Counselling' tab
  3. Go to the designated result link
  4. Log in with the NEET PG roll number and password
  5. Check and verify NEET PG stray round allotment result
  6. Download the allotment letter for further reference
NEET PG
