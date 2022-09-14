  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Madhya Pradesh Implements NMC Bill On Fee Cap In Private Medical Colleges

NEET PG Counselling 2022: According to the Director of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh, the admissions on 42.5 per cent of the remaining 85 per cent general pool seats shall be at par with the prevailing annual fee of government medical college

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 12:16 pm IST

MP NEET PG counselling started today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to implement the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill which states that the fees of 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on par with government medical colleges. According to the Director of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh, the admissions on 42.5 per cent of the remaining 85 per cent general pool seats shall be at par with the prevailing annual fee of government medical college.

"Admission on remaining 42.5% seats shall be as per the annual fee fixed by AFRC (Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee) or MPPURC (Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission,” it said. Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 counselling application process has started from today, September 14 and will be continued till September 21 on the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on September 23, the choice filling options will be held from September 24 to 26. The round one seat allotment result will be released on October 10, the candidates can report at the allotted colleges from October 2 to 8. A total of 29 institutes participated in the NEET PG Counselling 2022, of which 10 are government medical colleges.

neet pg counseling NEET PG Allotment Results
