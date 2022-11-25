NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round Out; Direct Link
MCC has released the list of candidates who joined in the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling at- mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 mop-up round counselling final list of candidates who joined the MD, MS and DNB programmes. The final list of joined candidates in the mop-up round is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
The NEET PG counselling mop-up round provisional list of joined candidates was also released on the official website of MCC. Candidates were asked to check if their names were on the provisional list. And in case, the names of any joined candidates were not included in the list, the candidates were required to immediately contact the allotted college and ensure that the admission is completed online by 4 pm today November 25, 2022.
NEET PG 2022 Final List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round Direct Link
NEET PG 2022 List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round: Steps To Check
- Candidates at first need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
- And then open the NEET PG 2022 counselling tab.
- Then from the homepage page click on the final list of joined candidates link.
- After that, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round finall list of joined candidates will get displayed.
- It is mandatory for candidates to download the list and take a printout as it may be required for further admission processing.