NEET PG Counselling 2022: Final List Of Candidates Joined In Mop-Up Round Out; Direct Link

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 mop-up round counselling final list of candidates who joined the MD, MS and DNB programmes. The final list of joined candidates in the mop-up round is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling mop-up round provisional list of joined candidates was also released on the official website of MCC. Candidates were asked to check if their names were on the provisional list. And in case, the names of any joined candidates were not included in the list, the candidates were required to immediately contact the allotted college and ensure that the admission is completed online by 4 pm today November 25, 2022.

