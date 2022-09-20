NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling choice filling process from Tuesday, September 20. The registered candidates can fill their choices online on the official website- mcc.nic.in using ID, password, other details. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Schedule

The NEET PG 2022 registered candidates can fill their choices till September 25, 11:55 PM, choice locking will be done between 3 pm to 11:55 pm today. The candidates who wish to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2022 counselling' link Enter your login details and click on submit Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit.

NEET PG 2022 counselling is scheduled to end on September 23, 12 noon. The counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota seats will be conducted in four rounds this year- AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

Click here for more Education News