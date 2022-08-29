NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins On September 1; Know AIl About 50 Per Cent AIQ Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock The candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2022 for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats from September 1 to September 4, 2022. As per the official notification, there will be four rounds of AIQ counselling- round 1, round 2, AIQ mop-up rounds and AIQ stray vacancy round. Candidates who have qualified for AIQ seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. The candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET PG counselling 2022 in AIQ seats is 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27 per cent for Other Backward Caste (OBC)- non-creamy layer, 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and five per cent for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

The MCC official notification reads: ”Candidates declared qualified/eligible for All India Quota postgraduate seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Government of India. For State Quota, private medical and dental college seats the candidates are required to contact the appropriate State Government/admission authority and Directorate of Medical Education. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will not be able to guide candidates in this matter”.

The open seat domicile free includes 50 per cent AIQ seats, 50 per cent seats of Banaras Hindu University, 50 per cent seats of Aligarh Muslim University, 50 per cent AIQ seats of Delhi University/Central institutes and 100 per cent DNB.

The MCC of the Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shall apply the 3200 point roster on the 50 per cent AIQ seats in accordance with the reservation policy.

The conversion of seats will be carried out during the online mop-up round when the candidates belonging to the said category have been exhausted. The algorithm for conversion of the categories is tabulated below: