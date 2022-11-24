NEET PG Counselling 2022: Additional Seats In Stray Vacancy Round; Choice Filling Facility To Open For All

NEET PG stray vacancy round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added more seats in the NEET PG Stray vacancy round and the choice filling will be opened for all eligible candidates. The candidates who do not modify their choices for stray vacancy round, their choices of mop-up round will be considered for processing in stray vacancy round. Candidates, MCC added, who want to modify their choices will be able to do so now. The NEET PG 2022 choice filling window will open on November 26, 10 am, and continue till 11:55 pm. While PG medical aspirants can lock choices from 4 pm on November 26 to 11:55 pm on November 26.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook Recommended: Join Medical PG (INI CET, NEET PG 2023) Counseling companion to shortlist colleges and get complete personalized guidance Join Now

Additional seats in VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College have been introduced. While VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital has added four IP quota seats, Lady Hardinge Medical College has added a seat under the Delhi University quota.

MCC will process the seats for allotment between November 27 and November 28, 2022. The NEET PG stray vacancy round result will be declared on November 29.

The date for forwarding of list of eligible candidates to deemed universities is November 29. MCC while announcing the NEET PG counselling dates said that the list of eligible candidates that will be forwarded will be 10 times against the number of vacant seats available.

Candidates will have to report for stray vacancy round of AIQ and central universities and stary candy round of deemed universities between November 29 and December 2.