NEET PG Counselling 2021 Timeline: From Supreme Court Verdict To EWS/ OBC Quota Row, Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2021 has received the nod from the Supreme Court of India and will now begin soon. The apex court, in its interim order released on Friday (January 7, 2022) upheld the validity of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) but Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quotas for this academic year.



The top court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for the EWS category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as per existing criteria for the current cycle of admissions. A bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice A S Bopanna kept a Rs 8 lakh income cut-off to identify candidates eligible for the EWS quota for the current admission cycle.



NEET PG Counselling 2021: What Has Happened So Far?



The Centre had introduced a 10 per cent reservation in the NEET counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ). Under AIQ, 15 per cent of seats for NEET UG and 50 per cent of seats for NEET PG courses are filled. A petition was filed in court on the reservation policy. The Supreme Court had ordered the government to reconsider the Rs 8 lakh criteria for the EWS reservation.



A three-member panel was constituted by the Centre, and a report was submitted. As per the report, the Rs 8 lakh limit will stay put as most of the candidates who have availed of the EWS reservation in other exams are those with a family income of Rs 5 lakh and below. The opposition said there was no data collated to come to this decision by the Centre. The opposition claimed that there was no data collated to support the government's decision.



What Sparked The Controversy?



In July last year, the Centre announced through a notification that candidates from OBC and EWS categories would be entitled to 27 per cent and 10 per cent reservations, respectively. Several petitions were immediately filed to challenge the decision, and the counselling was halted.



The attempt by the Centre to cap the income of the EWS at Rs 8 lakh per annum became a sticking point for those opposed to the move. They claimed the figure was not backed by any research or study. However, candidates who fell under the EWS category, supported it.



What's Behind Doctors' Protest



Resident doctors in several states, including Delhi, took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the delay in the NEET counselling process. While some students believed that the quota would impact their chance to become medical professionals, others claimed that not admitting new juniors was burdening them with work. The protest in the national capital was spearheaded by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).



The resident doctors wanted expeditious disposal of the petitions being heard in the Supreme Court as the COVID-19 cases had begun to rise. They feared that when the third wave hits, more hands would be needed to attend to patients. The Centre too called for expediting the hearing on January 3. Following a meeting with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Police, resident doctors called off their 14-day protest, according to FORDA.



The NEET PG is a qualifying exam for medical students interested in studying Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) and diploma courses in government or private medical institutes in India.



