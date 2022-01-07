NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Reservation

Image credit: shutterstock.com Supreme Court announced verdict on OBC, EWS reservation case today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court in its verdict on Friday (January 7) upheld the validity of OBC reservation in NEET PG and UG. "Submission necessitate a detailed interim order on the detailed EWS criteria for NEET PG 2021. Formulation of reasons for the order will take sometime," Justice DY Chandrachud said. The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna has pronounced the verdict today.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The Supreme Court adjourned on January 5 and closed the arguments and reserved the judgement on NEET PG Counselling with respect to the EWS reservation criteria on Thursday, January 6. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear NEET PG Counselling dates delay case, after the Centre on Monday requested to schedule a hearing in the matter, citing "some urgency". The matter was initially listed for January 6, 2022.

The schedule for NEET UG and NEET PG counselling 2021 dates can be expected soon. The official websites www.neet.nic.in 2021, nbe.edu.in will update the NEET counselling 2021 details.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.