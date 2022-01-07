  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Reservation

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Reservation

NEET PG Counselling 2021: "Submission necessitate a detailed interim order on the detailed EWS criteria for NEET PG 2021. Formulation of reasons for the order will take sometime," Justice DY Chandrachud said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 10:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On EWS, OBC Quotas Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota In NEET PG Counselling 2021 Tomorrow: Know What Happened So Far
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
"NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Begin In National Interest", Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In EWS Quota
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Reservation
Supreme Court announced verdict on OBC, EWS reservation case today
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court in its verdict on Friday (January 7) upheld the validity of OBC reservation in NEET PG and UG. "Submission necessitate a detailed interim order on the detailed EWS criteria for NEET PG 2021. Formulation of reasons for the order will take sometime," Justice DY Chandrachud said. The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna has pronounced the verdict today.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The Supreme Court adjourned on January 5 and closed the arguments and reserved the judgement on NEET PG Counselling with respect to the EWS reservation criteria on Thursday, January 6. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear NEET PG Counselling dates delay case, after the Centre on Monday requested to schedule a hearing in the matter, citing "some urgency". The matter was initially listed for January 6, 2022.

The schedule for NEET UG and NEET PG counselling 2021 dates can be expected soon. The official websites www.neet.nic.in 2021, nbe.edu.in will update the NEET counselling 2021 details.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) neet pg counseling NEET PG all india quota NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On EWS, OBC Quotas Today
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On EWS, OBC Quotas Today
GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date “Will Be Announced Shortly”: IIT Kharagpur
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children
Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children
Bihar: Schools, Educational Institutions, Hostels To Remain Close Till January 21
Bihar: Schools, Educational Institutions, Hostels To Remain Close Till January 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................