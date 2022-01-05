NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Supreme Court

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling on Thursday (January 6). NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

Meanwhile, Advocate Shyam Divan for petitioners argued against the 27 per cent OBC reservation in NEET-PG. "Once the academic year for the competitive exam has commenced, it is inappropriate to change the rules of the game. Information brochure for the exam was released on Feb 23, 2021. Last date for registering for the exam was 15th March, 2021," he said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre on Monday that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI as the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench.

Large-scale protests have been held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over a delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the Centre deciding to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota.