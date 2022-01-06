  • Home
  • Education
  • "NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Begin In National Interest", Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In EWS Quota

"NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Begin In National Interest", Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In EWS Quota

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM on Friday (January 7)

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 4:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On EWS, OBC Reservation Today
Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Supreme Court of India
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 6) has reserved the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling . The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM on Friday (January 7). The court will decide whether counseling will start on the criteria of 8 lakh per annum of EWS quota in NEET PG. "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest," the court remarked. Register Here for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Latest Updates

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling neet pg counseling NEET PG all india quota NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
Live | NEET PG Counselling 2021 Live: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Among First Covid Hotspots Of India: IIT Mandi Study
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................