NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today

NEET PG: Supreme Court will continue hearing on EWS, OBC reservation today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will continue hearing a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling on Thursday (January 6). The matter was adjourned earlier yesterday.

NEET Counselling Supreme Court Hearing: LIVE UPDATES

The matter will be heard by a special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. The apex court agreed to hear the plea following centre's request for an urgent hearing in the matter.



On January 5, the top court heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.



NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.



“The proposed modified scheme of Online 4 rounds of counselling will be in tune with the prevailing norms of counselling (including the fees and security deposit) being followed for Central Institutes/Universities,” the MCC said.



The NEET counselling 2021 will be conducted in four rounds: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.