NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today

NEET PG counselling: SC will announce verdict on EWS quota today at 10:30 am

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case on Friday (January 7). The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM today.

NEET PG Counselling LIVE Updates



The top court after reserving the judgement yesterday remarked- "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest." The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.



NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.