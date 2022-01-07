  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case on Friday (January 7).

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 7:42 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On OBC, EWS Reservation Case Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota In NEET PG Counselling 2021 Tomorrow: Know What Happened So Far
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
"NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Begin In National Interest", Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In EWS Quota
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Announce Orders On EWS Quota Today
NEET PG counselling: SC will announce verdict on EWS quota today at 10:30 am

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case on Friday (January 7). The special bench of justices- Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 AM today.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

NEET PG Counselling LIVE Updates

The top court after reserving the judgement yesterday remarked- "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest." The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction. The MCC has also introduced some changes to the AIC NEET counselling scheme, the process will remain the same as previous years for central institutions.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG all india quota NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On OBC, EWS Reservation Case Today
Live | NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On OBC, EWS Reservation Case Today
25 Students Selected For Centre's Veer Gatha Project, To Be Honoured On January 25
25 Students Selected For Centre's Veer Gatha Project, To Be Honoured On January 25
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Updates: Supreme Court To Pronounce Orders Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota In NEET PG Counselling 2021 Tomorrow: Know What Happened So Far
Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Quota In NEET PG Counselling 2021 Tomorrow: Know What Happened So Far
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Pronounce Judgement Tomorrow In OBC, EWS Quota Case
.......................... Advertisement ..........................