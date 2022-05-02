NEET PG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 special stray vacancy round result released

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 counselling online stray vacancy result has been declared today, May 2, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2021 counselling stray vacancy round provisional result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can inform the committee regarding any discrepancy in the MCC NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy round result till May 2, 2022, up to 1 pm through email on the email id mccresultquery@gmail.com, the MCC said in a statement.

The MCC further informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Result: How To Download

Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "Provisional Result Special Stray Vacancy Round PG 2021" link.

Enter your login credentials.

The NEET-PG stray vacancy round result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.