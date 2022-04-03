NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Process Begins Today; Know Important Details

NEET PG counselling 2021: Special seat allotment process begins today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the seat allotment process for the special round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling today, April 3. The registration process for the NEET PG 2021 special round counselling was concluded on April 2.

NEET PG seat allotment 2021 will be done on the basis of NEET PG rank, choices of colleges & courses filled, seats available, reservation criteria and other factors. The result of NEET PG 2021 counselling will be released on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website after teh seat allotment process. The NEET PG counselling result will mention the details of the candidate, rank secured, institute allotted, course allotted, and other remarks.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Important Details For Students

For participation in NEET PG Counselling 2020 candidates are required to go for Registration at the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in). Candidates must note that nonrefundable registration fees and refundable security deposits have to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration as per their category. The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up round and stray vacancy round will be forfeited. Reservation of seats under PwD category will be 5% as per Gazette notification of MCI.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To Conduct Counselling For The Following Institutions/Universities