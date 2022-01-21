NEET PG Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow: How To Check; Important Details On Choice Filling

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be released on January 22

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) will be released on Saturday, January 22. The candidates who have participated in the counselling process, can check their admission status tomorrow at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The merit list will be prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. Candidates who join the allotted seats in round 1 and later want to resign can do so until 4 pm on February 3, MCC in its recent notification mentioned. After that, the applicants will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for round 2 counselling.

Colleges will generate resignation letters online, failing which the resignation will be considered 'null and void'. "Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void' and candidates will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will be considered as Resignation Letter,” the MCC said.

Following the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from February 3 to 7 and round 3 from February 24 to 28.

NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021: How To Check

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Enter the login details Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted by the respective Central University, or the participating institutes.