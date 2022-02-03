  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration To Start Today, Important Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration To Start Today, Important Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 4 and February 7

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 8:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, How To Check
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test On February 7
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 1 Reporting
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here
All Who Appeared In NEET PG Exam Be Allowed In Mop-Up Counselling, Stray Vacancy Round, Says IMA
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration To Start Today, Important Details
The registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling round 2. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021. According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 4 and February 7.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the PG or UG counselling tab
  3. The link for registration will be displayed
  4. Click on it
  5. Enter the required information and register
  6. Now login and fill the application form
  7. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  8. Take a printout of the application form

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between February 8 and February 9, the round 2 NEET PG seat allotment result will be declared on February 12. Candidates will be able to report to colleges online or offline from February 13 to February 19.

As a first, MCC has allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted colleges during the stipulated period.

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka NEET PG neet pg counseling NEET PG all india quota NEET 2021 NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today; Themes, Guidelines, Important Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today; Themes, Guidelines, Important Details
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal
Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal
IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’
IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................