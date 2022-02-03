NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration To Start Today, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com The registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling round 2. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 2 NEET PG counselling 2021. According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices between February 4 and February 7.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the PG or UG counselling tab The link for registration will be displayed Click on it Enter the required information and register Now login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between February 8 and February 9, the round 2 NEET PG seat allotment result will be declared on February 12. Candidates will be able to report to colleges online or offline from February 13 to February 19.

As a first, MCC has allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year. Candidates allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 1 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted colleges during the stipulated period.

MCC NEET PG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.